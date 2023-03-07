Plans for a 67-home development in a village is among the latest plans near you.

Sedgebrook, S22/2316: Mr Franco Savona - Proposed replacement of existing cafe with industrial unit for storage/ distribution (B8) at Barrowby View Bistro Cafe, Nottingham Road.

Marston, S23/0106: Mrs Amy Parnham - Raising existing boundary railings from 1200mm to 1350mm high on a brick base at Marston County Primary School, School Lane.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Grantham, S23/0213: Mr A YMickinlay - Change of use of ground floor from office (class E) to residential (C3) (two bedroomed apartment) at 60 Westgate.

Grantham, S23/0239: Mrs Pauline Hibbert - Two storey side extension at 6 Derby Close.

Allington, S23/0242: Mrs Anne Jackson - T1 and T2 - to fell, T3 - crown reduction by 50% at Allington Hall, Bottesford Road.

Irnham, S23/0254: Mr Terry Lucking - Rebuild single storey brick lean-to structures on the rear elevation and sections of forge. Replace rear lean-to roof structures and alter pitch of parts of above roof structure. Resubmission of S22/1322 (Remove chimney and buttressing wall, form new oak/glazed porch to rear elevation, erect new timber framed double garage/carport to rear garden, new windows to all elevations, new boundary railings and private drive and roof alterations.) at Blacksmiths Cottage, Hawthorpe Road.

Grantham, S23/0275: Mr G Negrescu - Retrospective application to regularise works to bungalow comprising a side and front extension and increase in roof height. Erection of brick wall and gate to Hill Avenue boundary and existing brick garage clad in composite cladding at 79 Hill Avenue.

Oasby, S23/0296: Mr M Bromige - Remove 1 x pine tree at South Barns, Village Street.

Barrowby, S23/0299: Mrs Anne Dew - Erection of 67 dwellings with associated vehicular access from Reedings Road and Owen Road, and associated public open space and infrastructure on land at Reedings Road.

Grantham, S23/0300: Ms Georgina McCrae - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 22 of S16/2816 (Residential development of 228 dwellings, formation of public open space, provision of access and associated drainage and engineering works) on land at Rectory Farm.

Grantham, S23/0317: Mr L Parapijonavicius - Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations to front elevation at 20 Lincoln Close.

Grantham, S23/0318: Mr Nigel Jenkins - Lawful development Certificate (Proposed) for the erection of an air quality monitoring enclosure/building at 4 Byron A venue.

Thurlby, S23/0321: Mrs S Angel - Retrospective application for alterations to external wall finish to dwelling and detached vehicular garage at 119 Northorpe.

Hough on the Hill, S23/0331: Sidney - Single storey extension incorporating a living space, garage and porch at Hillside Lower Road.

Grantham, S23/0344: Mrs Guilder - Works to maple tree at 25 Langford Gardens.

Caythorpe, S23/0353: Mr Andy Evans - T1 Lime - Remove to ground level at Caythorpe County Primary School, High Street.