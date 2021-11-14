More than 40 new affordable homes have been completed in Great Gonerby.

Longhurst Group, which owns and manages more than 23,500 homes across the Midlands and East of England – including more than 5,000 in Lincolnshire – has delivered The Spires on Easthorpe Road in Great Gonerby.

In total, 46 affordable homes have been built and have been made available on a mix of housing tenures including Shared Ownership, Affordable Rent and Rent to Buy.

All of the Shared Ownership homes have been sold.

Marcus Keys, Longhurst Group’s executive director of growth and development, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have completed The Spires development in Great Gonerby and are proud of the final results.

“This development, which secured planning permission on its second attempt, helps to meet the need for affordable housing in the area and has allowed a number of local residents and families make their first step onto the property ladder.

“Our Improving Lives vision commits us to providing the homes people want, where they’re needed most and this development certainly helps us achieve that goal.

“I’d like to thank our construction partners Lindum Group for their hard work in building this development, and hope that everyone who moves into a property at The Spires enjoys their new homes.”

The Spires is made up of a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes and has more than 90 car parking spaces.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the finished product of The Spires development through the quality development of Longhurst Group. The development looks really impressive now completed and it was great to also meet local residents enjoying living in their new homes.

“Affordable housing is a major priority for South Kesteven District Council, so we’re always looking for ways to meet the demands of local families and these modern new homes are a major benefit to Great Gonerby and the wider area.”

Kevin Damarell, managing director of Lindum Construction, added: “This was a complex scheme thanks to the challenging topography of the site. The gradient of the land posed hurdles which required the specialist expertise of our development team.

“Lindum worked alongside Longhurst Group for more than three years to bring the scheme to a point where our construction team could start on site. We supported the planning process and developed the design of the homes to ensure they were in keeping with the surrounding area.

“We’ve used gabion walls, made of wire baskets filled with attractive stone, to provide level access to all the properties.

“It’s great to be here to see the final result of everyone’s hard work and we’re pleased to be handing over properties which will provide Longhurst Group’s customers with fantastic homes in a lovely part of Lincolnshire.”

Tom Hawley, Homes England’s Head of Affordable Housing Growth for the Midlands said he was pleased to see the scheme – partly funded through Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme – come to fruition.

He added: “It’s always great to see the new homes built on a site that were enabled through investment from the Affordable Homes Programme and delivering high quality homes like The Spires in great locations like Grantham.

“This development supports people to secure a new home through more choices to rent or buy that suits their circumstances.”