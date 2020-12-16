More than 400 homes on the edge of Grantham could be approved by South Kesteven District Council next week.

The authority’s planning committee will examine two separate applications for land at Rectory Farm, with one for 220 homes by Rob Thorley of Jelson Ltd, and another for 228 by Georgina McCrae at Linden Homes.

The builds are part of the Grantham North West Quadrant sustainable urban extension which also includes the nearby partially-completed 1,800-home Poplar Farm development, where community facilities including a school, community centre, sports ground and neighbourhood centre have been or are due to be completed.

The layout (43589651)

The land has been allocated for residential development in the council’s local plan since 2010 but previous plans caused concern for officers and consultees. However, officers say these have now been resolved.

Officer reports say that both sites have “been designed to a high standard” and would not have unacceptable amenity, highway, flood risk or other impacts.

Both sites would be accessed from Barrowby Road.

The development's masterplan. (43589655)

Objectors to the plans say there is no need for more housing and lament the loss of agricultural land.

Concerns included a lack of infrastructure in the nearby area, that the development would increase congestion and impact on highway safety, and that it was out of character.

The developers will be asked to contribute a combined total of nearly £5.4 million towards infrastructure including roads, education, health and open space.

On top of this, each development will be asked to make 10 per cent of their buildings affordable.

Artist's impression of the development. (43589649)

Both applications are recommended for approval by planning officers.