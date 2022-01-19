People are being consulted by the NHS on new diagnostic centres to be opened in the county including a centre in Grantham.

The first community diagnostic centre will open later this year at the Gonerby Road Health Clinic in the town.

Diagnostic services, which include blood tests and X-rays, are crucial for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, cancer and strokes, but as the pandemic has placed pressure on the health system, patients are having to wait longer for various services.

A health clinic was set up at Moy Park in Gonerby Road in 2020. (54357547)

The NHS says that following a rise in demand for diagnostic services over the last five years, diagnostics is being recognised as a priority in the NHS Long-Term Plan.

The NHS has launched a survey asking Lincolnshire residents about their views on the centres.

System lead for Community Diagnostic Centres, Claire Lloyd, said: "Community Diagnostic Centres will provide a broad range of elective diagnostic services away from the main acute hospitals, providing easier, quicker and more convenient access.

"They will also help by reducing outpatient referrals and attendances, although patients will be able to continue to access diagnostic services at the acute hospitals if they prefer.

"In Lincolnshire we plan to develop multiple CDCs, with our first due to open at the Gonerby Road Health Clinic, Grantham, in 2022."

The CDCs are designed to improve access, increase the types of diagnostic tests offered, improve patient outcome, and reduce the time between tests and multiple appointments.

Claire added: "This is all fantastic news for Lincolnshire, and now we would very much like the help of the Lincolnshire public in shaping the delivery of future CDCs, including your views on any particular benefits we can maximise, any concerns we can mitigate, and any principles that could help shape the delivery of future CDCs. "

To find out more or to take part in the survey, visit the website.