A dialysis service has received its first inspection rating.

The Grantham Dialysis Centre, under DaVita UK, has received a ‘good’ rating in its Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection from April 17 of this year.

CQC previously inspected the service in 2017, but it did not rate it, meaning this is the first rating the service has received.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Dialysis Unit, in Earlesfield.

It was rated good in all areas, including safety, effectiveness, care, response to people’s needs and if services were well-led.

In the report, it said that staff had “training in key skills, understood how to protect patients from abuse, and managed safety appropriately.”

It was also said staff provided “good care and treatment” and that they “worked well together for the benefit of the patients”.

Patients were also treated with “compassion and kindness”, their privacy and dignity was respected, and that staff took account for their “individual needs, and helped them to understand their conditions”.

Services were run using “reliable information systems” and they “supported staff to develop their skills”.

Two points were raised in the report that the service could improve on.

The report added that the service did not always “follow aseptic non-touch techniques in all patient connection and disconnection activities.”

It also said: “Several of the provider’s policies were out of date and still linked to the previous provider, demonstrating they had not been reviewed for at least three years.”

The centre has nine dialysis stations and also two isolation rooms.

It provides chronic haemodialysis, which is treatment for advanced kidney failure.

It also provides care for individuals with chronic renal failure who have already been receiving therapy from a NHS parent unit.

The Grantham Dialysis Centre is found in Unit 2, Earlesfield Lane, Grantham.