A Grantham couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary this week after a TV appearance first brought them together.

Toni and Joyce Asher, of Welham Court, have been married 60 years after celebrating their anniversary on Thursday (December 2).

They first met when Joyce, now 80, was working at some stables near Peterborough and was asked to appear on Take Your Pick, a game show hosted by Michael Miles, to showcase one of the ponies as a prize for the winner.

Toni and Joyce Asher (53286535)

Toni, who delivered post to the stables, invited Joyce to watch the programme with his family when it aired on television.

The couple soon started courting and eventually married in December 1961 at Peterborough Registry Office.

They went on to have three daughters, Judith, 58, Sally, 56, and 54-year-old Lesley and became short-term foster parents when their children were little.

Toni and Joyce Asher (53286474)

Growing up, Toni, now 82, had a variety of jobs including working at the post office in Huntingdon, as a milkman, a lorry driver and on the logistics side at Two Shires Ambulance Service.

When the children were at school, Joyce worked a variety of jobs including at the Bingo hall, at a launderette, at Peterborough Market and at a children’s home.

Joyce was part of the Great Britain archery squad from 1978 until 1980.

The couple moved to the Moray coast in Scotland in 2004 and lived there for six-and-a-half years before moving to Grantham.

They have also been part of the Twinning Association since 1972 and have been meeting up with the same French family for 49 years.

The couple, who have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren now enjoy spending time with their two rescue dogs Guy and Bella and are also keen bowls players.

When asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage is, Joyce said: “Being able to give and

take.”