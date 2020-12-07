A couple who met at a rock ’n’ roll night in Grantham celebrated their diamond wedding on Thursday.

John and Karran Dickinson, of Chelmsford Drive, Grantham, are celebrating 60 years of marriage after meeting at one of Ruston and Hornsby’s legendary music events.

John was working as a paper manager at Arthur Creese newsagents, in Westgate, while Karran had a job as a book binder for Palmers in Vine Street.