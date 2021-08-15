A couple who met at university celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary at a Grantham care home last month.

Ian and Elspeth marked their 60th wedding anniversary on July 29 at Apple Trees Care Home, Arlington Gardens, where they have lived together since last summer.

The couple tucked into a special anniversary lunch of steak and chips followed by a party buffet in the evening, organised by the care home which is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust. They also received a card from the Queen and a wedding cake made by the kitchen team.

Ian and Elspeth Young, (50037701)

Ian, 90, and Elspeth, 85, first met at Glasgow University and married at Tullibody Church in Scotland, before going on to have two sons and three granddaughters.

Ian, a former vet and Elspeth, who worked as a science teacher, moved into the care home together in June 2020, as they needed help looking after each other. They now share two rooms, one as a living room area where they display art which Ian has painted. A room in the home has also been transformed into an art studio.

Julie McGrath,activities co-ordinator, said: “Ian and Elspeth are a joy to have in the home. Ian is a keen painter and has been very generous displaying some of his pictures across the home. They are often walking together in our gardens and it’s wonderful to see their care and affection.”

Ian said of his Elspeth: “After all this time she is still the woman I married and my best friend.”