A Grantham couple who have known eachother since childhood are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Gerald and Shirley Bond, aged 84 and 80 respectively, mark 60 years of marriage today (Thursday).

The pair celebrated first with a family lunch on Sunday at Barnsdale Lodge near Rutland Water and a “lovely” cake from Nan’s Nice Cakes in Gonerby Hill Foot.

Gerald and Shirley Bond are set to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. (51468232)

Following the lunch, the couple journeyed down to the coastal town of Swanage in Dorset for a week away.

Both Gerald and Shirley were born and bred in Grantham, with their families living close by to eachother as they grew up.

While completing his national service in Cyprus, Gerald kept in regular correspondence with Shirley’s brother, who then got married, which meant Shirley took over and began writing to Gerald.

Gerald and Shirley Bond on their wedding day. (51468225)

After Gerald’s 18 months of service in Cyprus ended, the couple spent two years courting before tying the knot at Finkin Street Chapel on September 30 1961.

The pair started their married life in Robertson Road and went on to have two daughters Julie, 58, and Heather, 55, before moving to Somerby Grove and then to Barrowby where they have lived for 34 years.

Gerald worked as an agricultural sales manager and as a mechanical engineer for Chandlers, which was his place of work for 42 and a half years. Shirley worked as a pharmacy sales assistant for Boots, and was there for over 30 years before taking early retirement to look after her parents.

The couple have two granddaughters, Helen and Nicole, as well as two great grandchildren, Max and Lexi. Shirley remarked that “all of our family is very special to us”.

When asked what the secret to their longlasting marriage was, Gerald said: “We’ve always got on well.”

Shirley added that “you’ve got to be really good friends as well”. The pair agreed that having different hobbies helped and noted the importance of enjoying eachother’s company.

Gerald’s hobbies included shooting for Ancaster Rifle Club, which he was a member of for 42 years. Shirley loves reading, walking and baking.

They both enjoyed travelling around the UK in their caravan for many years, and recalled one particularly notable holiday in Kenya where they went on safari and stayed at Treetops Hotel.