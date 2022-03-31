Grantham is now home to a new community digital kiosk which provides information on wellbeing.

It is one of seven such kiosks installed in venues across Lincolnshire to help people access wellbeing information through online services.

The kiosk has been installed at the BHive Community, home of South Lincolnshire Blind Society where it will stay for two years, as its value is assessed.

A new digital community kiosk (55796791)

It has been made available thanks to national funding secured by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) to support community mental health transformation.

David Jones, business development manager at LPFT said: “We have utilised national NHS England funding in an innovative way in partnership with health and social care system colleagues to enable access to digital services in community settings across the county.

“We hope the kiosks enable local people to access support and information in different way, as well as providing much needed digital access.”

Steve Skinner, clinical lead for Steps2change which offers a variety of free NHS psychological and talking therapy services through LPFT, said: “Digital poverty is a significant barrier to some people accessing healthcare how they would like.

"The addition of the kiosks is important because it increases options for those who would not normally be able to access our services online.

“By using the kiosks and tablets, people can access the steps2change website which allows visitors to read verified information on mental health, self-refer to the service, and also attend confidential virtual appointments with steps2change staff if required.”

Information on wellbeing is supplied through the Lincolnshire Atrium as well as signposting to the wide range of activities and groups and through local directories and providing details on how to contact the Lincolnshire Mental Health Helpline.

They will also help to reduce inequalities across the county by improving access to technology.

After the two-year trial the success of the kiosks will be evaluated to see if they should be extended.