A unique dine in the dark event will be hosted at a restaurant for Halloween.

Dine-In Dark for Halloween will take place at Lupulo Restaurant in Westgate, Grantham, on October 31, starting from 7pm.

Customers will eat six courses of mystery Portuguese and British dishes in the dark, with other spooky twists in store.

Terry Flowers, the new owner of the Lupulo restaurant in Westgate, Grantham. (60000230)

Lupulo owner, Terry Flowers, said that the event promises to "scare the bejesus out of you".

“You don’t normally see this kind of thing in a town like Grantham. This is a London event and it would cost you 10 times more at least to come to one of these events," said Terry.

“The idea is we sit everybody down with the lights on. Everything is fine and comfy.

The Lupulo restaurant in Westgate, Grantham. (60000447)

"Then, when everyone’s got their food, we turn out the lights. Everything is switched off.

"After the first course, I’m going to tell a horror story, just to keep people on their toes."

For those that want to be spooked, Terry said that he and his team would be doing things to frighten them.

However, he added that anyone not wanting to be scared will be left "unscathed".

Terry and his team have night-time goggles to help them with the event.

He said: “I’ve tried one pair and it was really cool!

"After each course, you write down what you think you ate. The person that gets all six correct, wins a prize but the likelihood is very low."

The event costs £29.99 per per adult (£19.99 per child under 14 years old), and the price includes a free Red/white wine or beer or soft drink.

To book, visit: http://www.lupulorestaurant.co.uk/halloween.html or call 01476 360993.

Costumes are encouraged and Terry will be raffling off the prize if no one can identify all six courses.