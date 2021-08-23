A Grantham director has continued with the filming of his feature film, using multiple shooting locations in the area.

Vas Hadjigeorgiou, writer, director and executive producer of feature film Lovers of Death, shot more scenes last week around the Grantham area.

Vas and his crew filmed for two days at a farm cottage location near the village of Belton, as well as shooting in Knightingale’s cafe, based on Guildhall Street, and at the Hills and Hollows.

Behind the scenes. Credit: Gary Lindsay-Moore Photography (50491289)

Lovers of Death is the story of a dysfunctional relationship of two killers who have no remorse for their actions.

As the plot unfolds, viewers learn why these individuals are so damaged. The duo arrive at a farm house and through deceit and deception they lull a naive couple into a false sense of security, before havoc is unleashed.

The two leads, Scott Anson and Danni Shepherd, have appeared in shows such as Emmerdale and Amazon Prime's Flowerboy. Dean Marshall, of Peaky Blinders, also stars as a disgraced police officer.

The cafe scene. Credit: Underground-tvproduction.com (50491258)

Other credited actors in the film include Tom Parker, Tom Hodkinson, Anita Dashwood and Steve Shinners.

Vas decided against moving the production down south and turned down an offer to work with another production company so he could film in his home town of Grantham where he was born and raised.

He also used local landmarks of symbolism to him personally and called in favours from Grantham-based crew to scale down costs.

Vas has styled the film using influences of legendary director, Stanley Kubrick, taking particular cues from 'A Clockwork Orange', using symmetry, colour theory and “some very difficult editing techniques".

The film is a psychological thriller. Credit: Underground-tvproduction.com (50491277)

Lovers of Death will go to Aesthetica Film Festival in November, with the film to be released on Amazon Video in December.

Vas thanked the Pizza Place for providing the crew with food and Knightingale’s cafe for allowing them to film scenes there. He also thanked the owners of the cottage that the crew were using and praised the remoteness, calling it “a beautiful location”.

Although Vas says the film will include “two very deep psychological kills,” it will be tastefully done with minimal gore as he aims to avoid an 18 plus rating for the film. He describes the film as a “psychological thriller” but also as a drama.

Dean Marshall. Credit: Underground-tvproduction.com (50491255)

The film is set in the 1990s, with old mobiles, cars and clothes used with no reference to modern technology

The Lovers of Death team set up a crowdfunding campaign to try and subsidise the running cost. To find out more visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/lovers-of-death#/

Filming at the remote cottage location. Credit: Gary Lindsay-Moore Photography (50491292)

The film is the brainchild of Vassos Hadjigeorgiou. Credit: Underground-tvproduction.com (50491280)

The crew shot at a remote farmhouse location. Credit: Underground-tvproduction.com (50491261)