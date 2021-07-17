A Grantham filmmaker is launching an online fund-raising appeal as he continues to make his first feature film.

Vassos (Vas) Hadjigeorgiou is looking to raise money to bolster the production of his film ‘Lovers of Death’, of which he is director, writer and producer.

Earlier this year, Vas closed Harlaxton Road and Alexandra Road as he filmed the proof of concept for the project, making use of many Grantham landmarks, including St Wulfram’s Church, for the backdrop.

On the set of Lovers of Death. Image by: Garry Lindsay-Moore. (49221215)

Vas will film for three more days in August around the Grantham area, as he looks to add around 15 minutes of footage to the Lovers of Death, so that he can begin submitting the project for film festivals.

Lovers of Death features characters inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, with the two lead roles currently played by actors, Scott Anson and Dannie Shepherd, who have credits on Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and the Flower Boy on Amazon Prime.

Vas has recently added more actors to the project, including Dean Marshall, who has appeared in Peaky Blinders.

The film is described on IMDb as a story of “windswept lovers only caring for themselves” that “feel a deep romantic connection through deceit, deception, and disillusion riding a euphoric buzz of manipulation and callous killing”.

Vas hopes that people from Grantham will support the project, as he looks to showcase the town in Lovers od Death. He said: “It’s nice watching a film and saying ‘wow, that’s my home town’, because there’s not really many films that are made in Grantham.”

Vas also encouraged local business to get in touch about sponsoring the film, and asked that, if Grantham locals could not donate themselves, to share the crowdfunder on social media.

“I hope some people invest, even if it’s just a couple of pounds. Plus, maybe people want to jumpstart their own career in the film industry. I’ve had a lot of emails and texts from people in the area, saying if you want extras, or that they’ve been to drama school. Although it would only be background parts, they’re still getting experience.”

Find out more on the Lovers of Death Facebook page or visit the crowdfunder here.