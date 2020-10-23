A director with South Kesteven District Council and former interim chief executive has resigned.

Paul Thomas was with the council for seven years. No reason has been given for the departure of the man who was director of growth with the council and managing director of its investment arm, InvestSK. Mr Thomas became interim boss at the council when Aidan Rave left his post suddenly last year.

The council says his departure is not connected to the council’s ongoing corporate restructure.

Paul Thomas has left SKDC after seven years. (42829477)

Mr Thomas took over as managing director of InvestSK in August when Steve Bowyer left as part of a ‘streamlining’ of management, after nearly two years in charge,

SKDC chief executive Karen Bradford said: “Since joining the council in 2013, Paul Thomas has played a key role at South Kesteven, most recently as director of growth. I wish him the very best for the future and would like to thank him for his commitment and contribution.

“We are in the process of recruiting an interim director to lead our growth team and help us achieve our ambition of making South Kesteven the best place to live, work, and visit.”