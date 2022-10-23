Columnist Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out?, gives on how to keep your pooch and its stuff clean this time of year.

With the autumn in full swing the fields and woods are becoming a muddy place to walk our dogs, but it is so much more fun for them than trudging around the streets all the time.

With this in mind I thought I would share a few dirty dog facts and hints and tips on how to keep them and their stuff clean at this time of year.

It’s not just mud that our dogs can pick up on their walks, but bacteria too, and that then comes into our homes and has the potential to make them and us sick, or the house just stink!

When it comes to dog items, those that carry the most bacteria are dog leads, followed by their toys and their water bowls. This is according to independent research carried out on behalf of Canine Cottages, who are a dog friendly holiday letting specialist (maybe a staycation option for next summer??)

What can we do to help keep the bacteria and dirt at bay?

1. Wash you dog lead – think back to the last time you did this, or have you ever done it? Hand wash with a mild detergent and line dry is probably the easiest option, but if it’s really grotty pop it in a pillow case (tie the end) and use your washing machine to get it clean. As a pet care professional most of my dog leads get the washing machine treatment every week or so.

2. Treat that dog toy to a bath – not literally but putting the dogs soft toys in the washing machine will help get them clean, try using white vinegar and baking soda as an all-natural pet friendly detergent for your machine. For those that are rubber/plastic check if they are dish washer safe or it’s a plunge in the washing up bowl.

3. Dog bowls – we don’t like to eat off dirty plates and we shouldn’t expect our dogs to do the same. So treat them like you would your own dishes. Bowls used for raw or wet food should be washed after every meal, for those feeding dry food you can extend that to a couple of days. For water bowls a daily wash is a good idea.

4. Dog beds and towels should be washed inline with the frequency you wash or change your own bedding and towels, just make sure you use a dog friendly cleaner.

5. Dirty paws – if it’s just a little dusty, then a damp cloth and a quick wipe down is fine, but if they have gone to town in the mud then think about using a tub of water or paw cleaning tub to rinse away the mud from between the pad and under their nails.