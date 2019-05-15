Dirty Duck to host Beer Festival this weekend

Beer will be flowing at The Dirty Duck’s Beer Festival this weekend to raise funds for The Grantham Canal Society.

Starting Friday, revellers can enjoy live music including Laura Church and Jacuzzi Soup from 7pm on Friday, Evonne Rivers and The Return of Loose Change from 2pm on Saturday and Jennifer Green and Loose Change from 1pm on Sunday.

There will also be a hog roast on Saturday and a BBQ on Sunday.

£1.00 will be added to all drinks in favour of the charity.