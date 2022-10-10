A service helping adults with disability has raised money to support a hospice.

Grantham Adults Disability Services raised £261.57 for St Barnabas Hospice on September 12 by hosting a coffee morning.

This was part of the Care for a Cuppa initiative, which was launched by St Barnabas Hospice this summer.

The staff and people who attend Grantham Adults and Disability services at The Guildhall in Grantham gave a big thank you to Digby Café, Glenesk Florists and Petticoats for their generous donation towards the raffle prizes.

A spokesperson for the day centre added: "Also, a huge well done to Helen, our music lady who won on the ‘guess the teacups lucky number’ which is one of many resources that is available to you in the free fundraising pack that we received."

The day centre chose to do the coffee morning in support of the hospice as they simply wanted to take the opportunity to give back to a local cause.

Paisley Paddison, fundraising officer at St Barnabas Hospice, said: "A huge thank you to the group for taking part in this years ‘Care for a Cuppa’.

"£261.57 is an incredible amount raised and to put into perspective how this will have made a difference to the Grantham community it has allowed us to provide 18 hours of hospice at home care for adults living with a life limiting or terminal illness.

"For that, you are all simply amazing; Thank you."

St Barnabas is inviting others to put the kettle on and join in ‘Care for a Cuppa’ and is offering a free fundraising pack for those that want to get involved.

To find out more, visit: https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/care-for-a-cuppa/

The charity has everything you need to make it happen, including printable invites, special napkins, and cake toppers.