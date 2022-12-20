After another busy year, the Grantham Disabled Children Society celebrated it with a Christmas party.

On Sunday, December 18, over 80 parents, disabled children and their siblings gathered for a night of entertainment and festive fun at The Masonic Hall in Grantham.

The entertainment included a Mr Tumble tribute act, a visit from the beast in Beauty and the Beast, a disco with everyone's favourite Christmas hits and a hot buffet on offer.

Everyone at the Christmas party (61417899)

Darryl Blair, a GDCS trustee, said: "I would like to thank everyone who assisted in selling raffle tickets and running the tombola.

"It was a very successful event and congratulations to all the winners."

Mr Tumble paid a visit to the Christmas party (61417821)

Santa also paid a visit to the children to give them a Christmas present each.

Chris and Michelle England from Property Video Solutions also donated a chocolate selection pack to everyone who attended.

Santa paid a visit to the Christmas party (61417919)

Darryl added: "We were also lucky to receive a generation donation of Selections Boxes and toys from Wendy Aspland and Emily Topham from Tesco Express on Harrowby Lane, who had put an appeal out.

"Both businesses [Tesco and Property Video Solutions] have been tremendous supporters to GDCS over the past years and its greatly appreciated by all."

GDCS wanted to wish everyone a happy Christmas and looks forward to seeing its member in the New Year, as "we have lots of exciting events planned already and 2023 is shaping up to be another exciting busy year", said Darryl.