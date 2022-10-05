Families from a disabled charity in Grantham were finally able to go on their dream trip to Disneyland Paris after it was delayed for two years.

Seven families from the Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS) departed on Sunday, September 25, to travel to Disneyland Paris.

The trip was previously delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The members of GDCS setting off for their trip. (59752788)

Darryl Blair, a GDCS trustee, said: "This trip would not have taken place without the generosity of so many people who very kindly donated their time and effort to the fundraising for this trip.

"The trustees of GDCS are glad the trip was a great success and might consider planning another one in the future."

Ryan and Mickey Mouse. (59752353)

The families got to enjoy five fun days away at the "happiest place on earth," as once described by Walt Disney.

Day one involved a lot of travelling, but the majority of the group managed to stay up until 9pm to see the fireworks and drone show, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the opening of the park.

The Spencer family and Goofy. (59752235)

On the second day, everyone was raring to go after breakfast. The families decided to pair up and explore the park "to begin making more memories and make use of the Disney Magic Hour to get in the park before it opened to the public," added Darryl.

Some explored the Disney Studio Park to try and meet the Marvel characters.

Rae Telfer and family on the Magic Carpet ride. (59752531)

Darryl said: "As this was our first full day in the park it was a great opportunity to explore and start buying the much sought-after merchandise.

"The day rounded off with another chance to watch the evening parade at 5.30pm before heading back to the hotel for food and then back into the park to sample the fireworks and rides again.

"You get such a different atmosphere in the park at night time."

Rae Telfer and family on the Indiana Jones rollercoaster ride. (59752615)

Day three prompted an early start for the group as they booked to have a character breakfast, where they had a chance to meet various Disney characters including Pinocchio, Geppetto, Captain Hook, Smee, Rabbit and Tigger.

The families then explored parts of the park they had not seen yet.

Maisie and Tigger. (59752367)

The fourth day was the group's last day at the park, so families made their way to rides they hadn't been on yet and searched for characters they still hadn't met.

Darryl added: "The day was spent making many happy memories and searching for the must-have latest Disney items. Finally, as the day was coming to an end, the reality hit that our time in Disneyland Paris was coming to an end."

The castle fireworks display. (59752466)

GDCS would like to thank Jim Hill, their coach driver from Sleafordian Coaches who collected them and spent the entire week with them.