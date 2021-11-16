Youngsters at Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS) enjoyed their first social fund-raising event at the weekend in nearly two years.

The trustees organised a disco at The Masonic Hall, on Chambers Street, Grantham, for members and their families, on Saturday |(November 13).

It’s the group’s first opportunity to host a fund-raising event since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grantham Disabled Children Society (53103628)

More than 70 members enjoyed dancing the night away and playing party games to Martin Nye’s ABC Disco.

Funds were boosted further with a chocolate tombola and cakes donated by Bakkavor Deserts, Newark.

Trustee Darryl Blair said: “The trustees would like to say a massive thank you to Emily from Tesco Harrowby Lane for organising the raffle and donating the prizes and to Elaine and the staff at the Masonic Hall for welcoming our group and we look forward to attending more events in the future.”

The parent-led organisation launched in 2013 to give families with disabled children a place to get together and share experiences and information, while also providing fun events and activities. They now have 40 families who meet regularly.

Darryl added: “If you are a parent with a child who has additional needs and would like to join GDCS as a member, please message us on our Facebook page, GDCS information page or Twitter @GDCS2013. and one of the trustee’s will contact you inviting you to our next event.”