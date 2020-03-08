Disabled man slapped with £100 parking fine in Grantham car park

A disabled man is calling for more compassion to be shown to disabled drivers after he received a £100 parking fine.

Ivan Collin, of Rosemary Crescent, Grantham, was on his way to an eye appointment at Grantham Specsavers but had to wait more than 20 minutes for a disabled space to become available in Morrisons car park, which has a two-hour maximum stay.

The 54-year-old said: “Both me and wife Tracey were booked in for appointments. We left home in plenty of time but It took us ages to park as all the designated disabled parking spaces were taken.