A 72-year-old disabled pensioner was left without transport following a catalytic converter theft.

A Grantham Journal reader submitted a letter telling the story of how they were confined to their home after the theft of the catalytic converter from their car.

The letter read: "I am a 72 year old disabled pensioner. I live in the country and I have to rely on my car to get me from A to B. Mainly medical appointments.

"Sometime between June 28 and July 19, someone stole the catalytic converter from my disabled car.

"I am now confined to my home, because the bus service in my village is infrequent and taxis are to expensive to get me where I need to be.

"Also because I’m at high risk from covid it’s not really a option for me to take any public transport.

"It’s going to cost me a lot of money to replace the catalytic converter and also the exhaust system and to be honest I think I will be throwing good money after bad because I think that these scumbags will just come back for a second time.

"They have no respect for the problems they cause people and especially someone like me, a disabled pensioner."