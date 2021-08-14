A disabled tenant of a council property was left for days without heating or electricity after her boiler leaked.

Carole Connor, a resident of Burns Close in Grantham, was left without electrical equipment that she relies on to go about her daily routine, after a water leak from a faulty boiler left her without electricity or heating.

Carole, aged 60, suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung condition that causes breathing difficulties, and heart failure.

Carole Connor, aged 60. (50114042)

She relies on several different aids, including a stairlift, which cannot be used without electricity.

Last Thursday, Carole said that she had the recurrence of a leak in the property after her boiler broke again, with water leaking through the kitchen light from upstairs.

Carole said: “Unfortunately there was a lot more water than first anticipated.”

Earlier this year, in March, Carole said the same boiler needed to be fixed four times in four consecutive days and she went about a week without heating during snowy weather.

She added: “It’s on the long list of my problems over the last three years. This is just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Carole, who has lived in her house for 22 years, went all of last weekend without electricity or hot water. With the electricity switched off due to the leak, Carole’s stairlift was stuck halfway up the stairs.

She said that she waited upstairs for 10 hours on the Friday and got down when a friend from Peterborough came and helped to wash bedding, bed sheets and towels that were damp from the leak.

With the leak subsiding on Monday, Carole was able to turn the electricity back on, but she is not 100 per cent sure if it is safe.

Carole said: “I’ve been asking for a housing manager or estate manager for five years on a regular basis for assistance, before it all got out of hand. It’s just not on.”

Carole was told that the part to repair the damaged boiler arrives on Thursday, meaning that Carole would have been without heating for a week.

Carole, who also suffers from dystonic seizures, a form of epilepsy, added: “All the anxiety of it was just too much.

“They’re not being respectful to their

tenants.”

Cabinet member for housing and property, Robert Reid (Con), said: “Safety is always the first priority for our tenants, so after we dealt with the leak through the ceiling we asked that the kitchen light was not used until the fittings had dried out.

“At no point was the tenant advised to keep her other electrics switched off, so her mobility aids would have been available to use.

“However, for her peace of mind, we are attending again today (Wednesday) to check the electrics and then tomorrow to repair the boiler. We realise that seven days without an operational boiler is a long time and offer our apologies for the time it has taken for delivery of a key component.”