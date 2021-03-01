In the current pandemic, there is so little to look forward to and we now find our much loved walk at the stepping stones in Barkston is out of bounds.

The grass verge has cones to prevent people parking there and the road to the stepping stones is and has always been ‘no entry’.

Unlike others, we have always respected that sign. The number of times we have seen vehicles using it and completely ignoring the sign.

We have also always parked responsibly so, as always, thanks to presumably the ignorant few, this area will no longer be possible to walk our dog, who loves going on this particular walk.

My own suggestion would be, why is it not possible at, I would think, very little cost, to simply gravel over some of the grass verges down there to allow people to park without ruining the grass?

As I understand it the roads in front of the council houses further down that road are for residents only to park on.

Perhaps the only solution is to park at The Stag and walk down the road with the dog on a lead.

We are, however, very disappointed.

Have any other walkers been similarly disappointed?

Christine Thomas

By email