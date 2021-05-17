A resident says she is disappointed after an entrance to Belton House, used by many walkers and dog owners, was closed 'for the foreseeable future'.

Deborah Green, who lives near the Lion Gate entrance off Belton Lane, says she is 'very, very disappointed' about the closure of the gate as she has been walking her dogs there over many years.

She said: "I have lived in Grantham for 25 years and have always had access by the Lion Gates. I have always walked my dogs there every day. They are now using a booking system for visitors and they are saying they want to keep an eye on the numbers.

The playground at Belton House will reopen this week. (39842667)

"I am very, very disappointed because I tried to get them to see they need to be flexible. The number of people going through the gates will be quite small."

Pete Armstrong, clerk to Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council, has been in contact with Belton House about the closure. He said: "Our parishioners have always had access to the park. I believe it was part of the original gifting to the National Trust by the Brownlows that access should always be available to the parish."

In a response to Mr Armstrong, Belton House said: "I absolutely understand that this will have been a frustration for you, but unfortunately we are not going to be opening the gates for the foreseeable future.

"This is partly due to the pandemic in that we need to be able to control the number of visitors to the site and also partly due to now having a pre-booking system in place.

"In 2019, we recorded over 150,000 entries through the Lion Gates (we have an electronic counter system in place) and with the need to be able to keep our capacity to manageable numbers, we ask all visitors to book a timed entry slot on the National Trust at Belton website. (Unfortunately many of those visitors are not members and therefore we also have many membership queries as to why we allow non-members free entry).

"In the long term we hope to be able to put a reception point at the entrance where we will be able to welcome booked visitors."