A discarded cigarette has been blamed for a fire which destroyed 15m of conifer hedging and a greenhouse in Grantham on Friday night.

Fire crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called out at 8pm to the fire in East Avenue. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the hedge and greenhouse were “well alight” when they attended.

The crews used two hose reels and one main jet to extinguish the fire. It was confimed the fire was started by “carelessly discarded smoking materials”.