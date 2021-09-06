After a year of streaming discos to thousands of people at home, a company is bringing its disco nights back at the weekend.

Disco For Grown Ups will host a boogie night on Saturday, September 11, at the Guildhall Centre Ballroom in Grantham.

Adults are encouraged to get dressed up and put on some glitter for a night full of dancing.

Founder Simon Stanford at the DJ table during a disco (50310068)

Disco For Grown Ups was founded by Simon Stanford, an ex-record industry executive who wanted to provide the older generation with a great spot for dancing.

He said: "I've done one in Grantham before the lockdown and that was a good success, lots of people came and danced the night away."

During the night there will be top hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s across a range of soul and pop.

People having fun at a previous disco (50310099)

The business had to switch its events to online due to the pandemic, but the pop-up disco events are returning all over the country now that restrictions have eased, including in Nottingham and Lincoln.

Simon added: "I've made sure all the venues are well ventilated with big dance floors and tall ceilings so there is plenty of room for people to boogie away without being too close to anyone else."

To make sure the venues aren't too full Simon is also selling tickets at a 60 per cent capacity so it won't be too crowded.

You can buy a ticket at £14 for the event online or from the box office at The Guildhall Arts Centre (Tel: 01476 406158).