A disco event for "grown ups" with music from the 70s, 80s and 90s will return to Grantham.

Following a sold-out event in January, Discos for Grown Ups has added another date at Grantham College Refectory.

On Friday April 28, the popular event will return, with doors opening from 7.15pm for an 8pm start.

When Discos for Grown Ups last visited Grantham in January, one party-goer described it as "a well organised event" that was "pretty packed out".

Organisers of the event said: "Get ready to dance away those January blues and boogie the night away to all the 70s 80s and 90s disco, soul and feel good pop hits you love to dance to!

"It's a fun and fab night of dancing - it's going to be a boogie night to remember!"

The Grantham College Refectory is wheelchair accessible with a large car park, and the event will have a bar and plenty of seating for everyone.

To find out more, visit: https://granthamdfgups.eventbrite.co.uk

Tickets are priced from £15.