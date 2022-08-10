It's time to dig out your leg warmers as an 80's disco is to be held in Grantham.

The disco will be held at The Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, September 3 at 7pm.

Viv Reichelt, the organiser behind the event and who lives in Denton Avenue, said: "Throw on your best neon outfit as we are heading back to the 80's this September.

The 80's disco will be held at the Guildhall Arts Centre in September. (58546285)

"With all the old school hits you know and love played by DJ Shaun Neal, who you may know from Butlins Big Weekender, and a prize for the best dressed guest, this is sure to be the greatest retro disco around!"

A bottle of prosecco will be awarded to the person with the best outfit.

If you would like to attend the event of find out more information, you can find out on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/382860097326403

Tickets cost £14 and people aged over 18 can attend.