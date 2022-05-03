A disco was held in Grantham last week for adults with learning disabilities.

Family members, carers and helpers at The Cree Centre joined in the fun on Sunday, April 24, for an afternoon of dancing, food and drink, with music provided by DJ Matt Pratt.

The inclusive social event was held to help raise funds for Grantham and District Mencap, who support people with a learning disability in and around the Grantham area.

People enjoying the inclusive disco at the Cree Centre (56431901)

Sue Ellis, organiser of the event and gateway club leader for Grantham and District Mencap, said: "Everyone had an amazing time.

"Thank you to all that supported us, it was lovely to see everyone have so much fun."

The Gateway Club offers a range of activities, such as evenings out in the community and centre based activities, including gardening, IT, bingo and crafts.

More information on the group can be found at http://www.granthammencap.co.uk/