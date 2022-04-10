Adults with learning disabilities are invited to take part in a fundraising disco later this month.

On Sunday, April 24, the Cree Centre will be hosting the disco to raise money for Grantham and District Mencap, who support people with a learning disability in and around the Grantham area.

The event will take place from 4pm until 7pm, with the doors opening at 3.30pm.

The Gateway Club is held at The Cree Centre in Grantham every week. (14857761)

A ticket costs £5 and includes one hot dog and drink.

Carers can attend for free and can preorder food upon booking.

To purchase a ticket for the disco email gateway@granthammencap.co.uk or call 07483 449614.