Fundraising disco will take place at the Cree Centre in Grantham
Published: 06:00, 10 April 2022
Adults with learning disabilities are invited to take part in a fundraising disco later this month.
On Sunday, April 24, the Cree Centre will be hosting the disco to raise money for Grantham and District Mencap, who support people with a learning disability in and around the Grantham area.
The event will take place from 4pm until 7pm, with the doors opening at 3.30pm.
A ticket costs £5 and includes one hot dog and drink.
Carers can attend for free and can preorder food upon booking.
To purchase a ticket for the disco email gateway@granthammencap.co.uk or call 07483 449614.