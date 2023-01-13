A disco party for grown ups featuring music from the 70s, 80s and 90s is returning to town.

The Discos for Grown ups pop-up 70s 80s and 90s disco party is coming back to Grantham, having sold out last time.

The event will return to the Grantham College Refectory tomorrow (January 14), with some tickets still remaining.

A shining disco ball glitters and spins in a dance club at night, reflecting the various colored lights. Horizontal with copy space. (61837920)

Doors open from 7.15pm, with the dance running from 8.00pm to 11.30pm featuring "dance floor classics"

In a statement, the organisers said: "Get ready to dance away those January blues and boogie the night away to all the 70s 80s and 90s disco, soul and feel good pop hits you love to dance to!

"It's a fun and fab night of dancing - its going to be a boogie night to remember!

"Its all about dressing up and dancing to the music you love...Because grown ups can have fun too!"

To find out more, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/discos-for-grown-ups-pop-up-70s-80s-and-90s-disco-party-grantham-tickets-444020205387

The venue has a large car park, as well as a bar and plenty of seating for everyone.