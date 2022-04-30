Residents and businesses are being invited to a discovery day to learn more about Rushcliffe Borough Council’s innovative new planet friendly crematorium, Rushcliffe Oaks, which is set to open later this year.

The modern contemporary building and community space in Stragglethorpe near Cotgrave will focus on reflecting a connection back to nature and wildlife and will be one of the first in the country to adopt greener technology.

The new facility is being designed to provide the community with a sensitive, peaceful and respectful space in which to send off loved ones.

The new Rushcliffe Oaks crematorium (56323804)

With the Council seeking to be carbon neutral in its operations by 2030 this has been reflected in the design and through process of the building.

Renewable energy sources and innovative technologies will ensure that a greener electric powered cremator will lower CO2 emissions by up to 80%, in sharp contrast to more traditional methods such as gas.

Rushcliffe Oaks will be one of the first in the country to invest in this new technology.

The Ruscliffe Oaks team are holding a discovery day on Wednesday May 4 at Cotgrave Library which will give the public opportunity to meet the crematorium team and learn more about the new facility.

The event will take place between 1.00pm and 7.00pm and there is no need to register.

There will also be an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to suggest names for the chapel and complete a survey on memorialisation.

For anyone who cannot make the session, leaflets outlining further key information will be available to pick up after the event from Cotgrave Library or the Council’s Customer Contact Centres in West Bridgford, East Leake and Bingham.

Further information on the New Rushcliffe Oaks crematorium can be found on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rushcliffeborough/ or the Council website https://www.rushcliffe.gov.uk/