Improvements to A1 crossings and slipways have been approved and could be followed up with a campaign to upgrade the A1 to motorway status south of Grantham.

Quick-fix measures have been approved by National Highways to reduce accidents between Grantham and Stamford. These include new signs, road markings and reflective studs.

But Alicia Kearns, Rutland and Melton MP, says the A1 MPs’ Working Group she chairs has unfinished business.

Alicia Kearns, who chairs the A1 MPs Working Group, speaking with representatives of National Highways

She said: “We decided to move as a pack so ministers could not ignore us. We secured meetings with different ministers and held a one-and-a-half-hour debate in Parliament talking about the main issues on the A1.”

As a result, Mrs Kearns and fellow Conservative MPs Gareth Davies (Grantham and Stamford) and Rob Jenrick (Newark), were among those celebrating the announcement a few days ago that 47 upgrades would be made to the A1. Five are in the Rutland area and 10 junction improvements are between Stamford and Grantham.

The improvements include new lane markings, LED and solar stud markings, and new signs.

The A1 runs through several counties. Google Maps

Grantham and Stamford MP Mr Davies said improving the A1’s safety and ‘connectivity’ has been a key priority of his since election and he has been ‘campaigning hard’.

“This is why I was so delighted our community secured £4.3 million to upgrade and resurface a significant section of the A1 locally, as part of a £196 million investment to improve roads in our region,” he said.

“My work in this area continues, and over the past year, I have engaged with over 14,000 constituents to hear their views and specific concerns with regards to the A1.

“I am now focused on pushing for additional funding in discussions with National Highways, ministerial colleagues, and others to specifically target crossovers and the short slip-roads - the two main priorities of my constituents.”

Mrs Kearns added: “We know that some A1 slip roads are too short, so we will see the relocation of signs, more warnings for drivers and red surfacing put down along with lane markings. These improvements are not the end of what we want to do. They are just the start.

“Some of us were only elected in 2019, and much of the money being spent now on major road improvements was set out some 10 to 15 years ago. What we have secured is not all we need to secure but it will make an immediate impact.”

Work to be completed on the A1 between Grantham and Stamford is:

Little Ponton - SLOW road markings with red surface hatch and one replacement sign (warning sign to lane gain)

Great Ponton - SLOW road markings with red surface hatch

Stoke Rochford bend (Washdike Lane) - Active/LED/Solar studs

Stoke Rochford junction (Village Street/Easton Lane) - SLOW road markings with red surface hatch, two replacement signs (yellow backed warning), Active/LED/Solar studs

Crabtree Road (Skillington) - SLOW road markings with red surface hatch, Active/LED/Solar studs

Woolsthorpe - SLOW road markings with red surface hatch, one new sign (slow lorries warning sign)

Colsterworth - SLOW road markings with red surface hatch, one new sign (slow lorries warning sign)

Honey Pot Lane and Stamford Road - SLOW road markings with red surface hatch

Water Lane and Woolley's Lane - SLOW road markings with red surface hatch

South Witham (SLOW road markings with red surface hatch, Active/LED/Solar studs (southbound road markings and studs have been completed)

Mrs Kearns added that longer term strategies could include widening the A1 through Rutland and giving it motorway status - but acknowledged this might not have everyone’s support.

“That is a conversation I need to have with my constituents later this year to get a better feel for what people’s views are,” she said.