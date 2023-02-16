Fly-tipped waste has been found dumped in a stream popular with walkers.

The rubbish was found near Borrowdale Way on the northern edge of Grantham.

The man who discovered the mess yesterday morning wishes to remain anonymous, but claims to have seen youths carrying the rubbish to the 'lovely peaceful area of Manthorpe stream' on a previous day.

The rubbish was found dumped in the stream in Manthorpe. Photo: Ian Pemberton (62461953)

He said: "[It is] disgraceful and unnecessary actions by those responsible.

"[There is] total disregard to nature, wildlife and public safety. People walk their dogs [there] and also young children play in the area."

The rubbish was reported to the ClearWaste app, a free app for licensed waste removal and fly‑tip reporting.

The rubbish was found dumped in the stream in Manthorpe. Photo: Ian Pemberton (62461936)

The app then notified South Kesteven District Council.