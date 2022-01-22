A Journal reader has sent in photographs of litter he saw strewn along a layby of the A1 at Great Ponton.

Peter Berry sent in the pictures he took a few days ago after having walked past the mess.

Mr berry told the Journal: "Having recently walked along Spittlegate Level, from Honda to Great Ponton, I was absolutely disgusted with the amount of litter along the edge of the road.

Peter Berry found litter strewn alongside the A1 (54420384)

"On reaching the lay-by on the A1 the amount went off the scale, not helped by the lack of any bin. When is the council going to do anything about it, and more importantly when are drivers going to start taking their litter home rather than polluting the countryside?"

Litter has been dropped by the layby at Great Ponton. (54420386)

Litter surrounds trees at the edge of the A1. (54420388)

Are you frustrated by mounds of litter in your area? Send your thoughts and pictures to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk