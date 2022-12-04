Police have issued a dispersal order across the county following an increase in reports of hare coursing.

Under the order, suspected hare coursers will be required to leave Lincolnshire.

The order began at 11.29am today, Sunday 5 December, and is in place for 24 hours.

Police say they have issued a dispersal order across the country. Image: Lincolnshire Police (61001324)

Anyone returning to the county faces arrest. Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact the police immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "It is important that people do not confront those hare coursing or put themselves at risk. Anyone with reports of hare coursing that is not happening right now are asked to contact us on 101."