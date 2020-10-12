A number of disposal face masks were among items found discarded on streets in Grantham.

More than 60 glass bottles, 79 plastic bottles and 210 drink cans were also recovered during Grantham Rivercare’s latest clean-up operation, with volunteers working in smaller groups to adhere to social distancing guidelines .

Earlier in the month, volunteers collected six bags of litter from a stretch of roadside between Manthorpe Church and Belton Garden Centre.

Grantham RiverCare volunteers collected six bags of litter. (42576643)

Three groups of volunteers then joined the ‘Great British September Clean Up’, with one group tackling the river bank and another patrolling the River Witham.

The third group of volunteers went ‘urban’, tackling Hill Avenue, Sandon Road, Park Road, Redcross Street and Alford Street.

Ian Simmons, who co-leads Grantham RiverCare alongside David Martin, said: “Our concern here is to stop litter on the perimeter of the river will eventually find its way into the river. Other detritus found in the streets, hedgerows, on the roadside and in the River Witham included a hub cap, vehicle learner plates, a flat screen TV, a paraffin heater, face masks and a number of balls of various sizes.

Rivercare. (42524516)

“We also found a Samsung mobile phone that was still switched on and now returned to its owner.”

The volunteers will meet up twice this month to “make up for lost time” on what will be the group’s 99th and 100th clean up operations since Grantham RiverCare formed 16 years ago.

RiverCare BeachCare (East Anglia) is a Keep Britain Tidy project funded in the region by Anglian Water. It currently supports 50 local community groups to litter pick, undertake citizen science projects and act as guardians of their local watercourse or beach.

Grantham RiverCare volunteers collected six bags of litter. (42576635)

Grantham RiverCare formed on October 30, 2004, and was led by Grantham RiverCare founder John Knowles.

Search Grantham RiverCare on Facebook or by calling Ian Simmons on 07950 000928 or David Martin on 07739 864490.