A Grantham man has been left “depressed” after he was locked out of his allotment.

Leszek Kolasa, a Grantham resident for almost 20 years, is disputing claims made against him by Huntingtower Road Allotment Association.

Leszek, who has had the allotment for over two years, took up the space in spring 2019 to provide him and his wife with somewhere to garden and relax.

The allotment occupied by Leszek. (53165949)

However, in September, Leszek was informed by the association of the termination of his allotment plot lease, giving him one month to vacate the plot. He disputes this, citing the 1950 Allotment Act, which states a six months’ or longer notice must be given to a tenant.

The reasons given for the termination of Leszek’s plot were due to complaints from other plot holders stating that the allotment had not been cultivated for several months, that Leszek had urinated in front of his neighbour and that he had slept on his plot on a mattress in the summer house that he had built.

Leszek denies the claims, stating that due to work commitments he doesn’t have time to cultivate the whole allotment but maintains that he does grow strawberries and other plants. He also denies the public urination claims, stating that he has a closed toilet built on the plot.

In response to the accusations about sleeping on the plot, he said that the mattress was for sitting on when he is tired from working the allotment and said: “Why would I sleep there when I have a house?”

Leszek continued: “This may be perhaps a small case and problem after all [it is] about an allotment which cost less than £ 40 per year to lease, but this is very depressing for me and my wife. We have lived in Grantham for almost 20 years, having always worked often for a minimum wage.

“Me and my wife invested all of our after-work time in this allotment, it helped to fight depression during the pandemic lockdowns too. Gardening is the only pleasure left for us in these difficult times we live, we have no garden in our property and we have not much extended family around or children because of medical infertility problems.”

Leszek said his main problem was how the association approached the matter, with the decision relayed to him by text, and no postal address given that would allow him to take the matter to court.

Huntingtower Road Allotment Association has been asked for a comment.