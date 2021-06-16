The owner of a soft top car was left to walk home yesterday (Tuesday) after his vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police stopped the driver on the A1 near Grantham, and discovered that as well as having no insurance, he was also disqualified from driving.

A spokesperson said: "Such lovely weather to have the roof down on this soft top car. Unfortunately the driver of this car was disqualified and had no insurance, so we've seized his car and he most likely walked home or called a cab. Much like he will be doing when he attends court to answer his charges.

Police seized this car from its disqualified driver. (48255977)

"Lets work together to keep our roads safe."