A disqualified driver with no respect for court orders has been jailed.

Nottingham magistrates heard Ernestas Veverskis had also demonstrated he routinely drove while disqualified.

The 26-year-old, of Sycamore Court, Grantham, who pleaded guilty to driving in New Basford on March 25 while disqualified, was jailed for eight weeks and further banned for 17 months.

Nottingham Magistrates Court. (15012261)

Veverskis further admitted driving without insurance, for which he was fined £250.

Costs of £213 were awarded against him.