A train between Peterborough and Grantham has broken down which has led to disruption and delays.

The broken down freight train on the East Coast Main Line means all lines are currently blocked and trains may be affected up to 60 minutes.

The problem is expected until 3.30pm.

LNER train

The routes that are affected include:

East Midlands Railway between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street

Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Sunderland

LNER between London Kings Cross and Leeds / York / Edinburgh

Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh

There is also a failure in the electricity supply between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh, which also affects journeys through Grantham, and this disruption is expected until 4.30pm.

If you think your journey may be affected, you can check out the latest updates here.

If your journey is affected, you are encouraged to keep up to date on the LNER website.