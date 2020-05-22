Home   News   Article

South Kesteven District Council apologises after public unable to watch meeting

By Graham Newton
Published: 10:59, 22 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:14, 22 May 2020

The district council has apologised after it was forced to postpone a virtual committee meeting yesterday when it forgot to publish a link to allow the public to watch it.

South Kesteven District Council was forced to postpone its Governance and Audit Committee, due to take place at 2pm yesterday.

The council has started relaying its committee and full council meetings online during the coronavirus outbreak.

