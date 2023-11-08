The district council has approved the proposal for a new battery recycling scheme.

In a meeting yesterday (Tuesday), South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet unanimously approved the introduction of a battery recycling service across the district.

The scheme would involve a kerbside collection where residents provide their own bags to dispose of batteries.

Recyclable waste alight in Grantham Road, Ingoldsby in July 2023.

Councillor Rhys Baker, Cabinet member for environment and waste, was “delighted to propose this fantastic proposal” and that its approval would “put the health and safety of our operatives at the forefront of our approach”.

Councillor Ben Green originally put forward the proposal in July to implement a battery collection scheme similar to the one in place at Rushcliffe Borough Council. He welcomed Coun Baker’s proposal on Tuesday which he said was a “no brainer” and was the “most sensible way forward”.

However, Coun Green did question when this scheme would come into action.

Coun Baker explained that SKDC had to be “fluid” in its approach, and has said it is hoped it will be in place from March 2024 to follow the twin stream recycling scheme of a separate collection for paper and card.

Coun Baker said: “Due to the number of messages going out about the twin stream recycling [we don’t] want to muddy the waters with another on top”.

He said that they would be working with the SKDC communications team to put out all of the relevant information to the public.