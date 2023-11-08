The district council has approved a revised plan to tackle carbon emissions.

In a meeting yesterday (Tuesday), South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet unanimously approved the revised climate change plan, which outlines the priority areas the council will tackle to reduce carbon emissions across South Kesteven.

The revised Climate Action Strategy was developed after a public consultation was held earlier this year.

SKDC

Councillor Rhys Baker welcomed the approval and said from the consultation, there was a “widespread endorsement of the themes” presented in the revised plan.

These priority themes include natural and built environments, transport, growing the green economy, power, communities, decision-making and required resources.

Councillor Ben Green said the council had a “strong role” to play in improving carbon emissions and with the approval of the plan, it felt like the “hard work is beginning”.

Coun Baker went on to say that “unfortunately we are starting to see the significant impact of man-made climate change” and that SKDC needed to be “nimble” and respond to climate changes as they “arise”.

In its revised plan, SKDC “commits” to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 30 per cent by 2030, and “endeavours to become net-zero” before 2050.

It will aim to do this through its eight priority themes, which include: built environment, power, growing its green economy, natural environment, transport, resources, communities and decision making.

Its vision for each theme is as follows:

Built environment - buildings across South Kesteven will be high energy efficient and reduce its dependence on fossil fuel heating systems.

Power - South Kesteven will increase its renewable energy generation and be more self-sufficient with energy.

Growing its green economy - South Kesteven will have a “strong” low-carbon economy with more low-carbon employment opportunities

Natural environment - Wildlife habitats will be valued, maintained, enhanced and created in the district and “biodiversity is restored”.

Transport - Emissions from transport are reduced throughout South Kesteven and there are more “flexible and low carbon travel options”.

Resources - Waste is “valued” as a resource and circular economy principles are in practice, and water efficiency and management is improved.

Communities - People are aware of the value of a “clean and healthy environment” and the district is “better adapted to a changing climate”.

Decision making - Climate and net zero plans are “fully embedded” with SKDC decision making.