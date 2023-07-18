The council has awarded a further £9,000 to organisations since its community fund was revamped.

As part of the £9,000 awarded by South Kesteven District Council, the Dysart Park Action Group received £2,885 for the Dysart Park Family Fun Day earlier this month.

Community Response Lincolnshire, which provided marshalling at Grantham’s Coronation day celebrations, received £1,653 through the fund.

Thousands turned out for Dysart Park Fun Day 2023.

The voluntary organisation offers logistical support to emergency services, local festivals, foodbank deliveries and charitable events.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, said: “It’s very rewarding to offer our grants to various groups who play a vital role in our community with great projects that make a difference to the lives of so many.

“I praise the hard work being done, especially during our current living challenges.

“We are keen to support projects that help to tackle loneliness, social and rural isolation, mental health and wellbeing, all so important in today’s world.”

As part of the £9,000, the Stamford Diversity Group also received £4,956 towards its Diversity Festival on August 28.

The SK Community Fund reopened this year with new criteria which included expansion to fund repeat events or projects; only two quotes required for all costs over £50 and endorsement required from local councillors.

Community groups delivering projects or events can apply for up to 80 per cent of costs to a maximum of £5,000, with the remaining 20 per cent as a required applicant contribution.

The small grants scheme can fund 100 per cent of project and event costs up to £2,000, with no match funding required.

Anyone who would like information on the community fund and application forms can contact communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk.

The next deadline for applications is August 29.