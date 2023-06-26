The district council has granted over £166,000 in its next round of prosperity funding.

As part of the South Kesteven Prosperity Fund, South Kesteven District Council has been given more than £1 million to allocate to community projects before March 2025.

In its third round of funding, money has been granted to 28 applicants, with the Rippingale Jubilee Playing Field Fund receiving £20,000, the most granted in this round.

SKDC

This funding will replace an old and unfit temporary sports changing facility to enable sports teams to make better use of it.

The Fulbeck Village Hall and Playing Field Committee has received £13,000 to build a new cafe and bar area with seating in the village hall to allow people to meet up for a chat.

The Alive Church in Grantham has received £12,675 for a number of projects that take place in the church.

This includes providing male-oriented English lessons and craft projects using woods and tools in a wider project to reduce loneliness and isolation in the Afghan community who live in Grantham.

The money will also fund fun days for children in the Afghan community and meet the cost of roof renovation at the church.

The Barrowby Sports Pavilion Committee has received £6,000 for new flooring in the sports pavilion.

The Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council has also received £6,000 to replace a wooden trim trail with new metal equipment.

The Burton le Coggles Parish Meeting received £5,000 to landscape and fence the green space outside the village hall.

The Ron Dawson Memorial Trust, in Corby Glen, will fit replacement loft insulation with tis £5,160 grant.

Claypole Village Hall has been granted £4,702 for equipment and set up costs for a community cinema club.

Irnham Parish Council will use its £3,000 grant to preserve a bespoke village sign that marked the coronation of King Charles III.

The Church of the Ascension, in Grantham, has been granted £2,584 to purchase and install a community heater for the community hall.

The Denton Village Hall Community group has received £2,362 to renew and replace the inefficient hand washing and water boiling facilities.

St James’ Church PCC, in Castle Bytham, received £1,900 to repair and clean the village war memorial.

The Colsterworth Nature Trail will pay for a tree survey to identify and prioritise trees with its £1,200 grant.

The Thorold Arms Community Benefit Society Ltd, in Hougham and Marston, will use its £700 to hire electrical monitoring equipment to help correlate solar energy.

The Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts received £500 to fund its 25th anniversary concert back in March of this year.

The Hougham and Marston Village hall received £250 to preserve the ‘no dogs’ notices on the playing field.

Other groups who received funding in the third round included:

• Carlby Village Hall Committee - £15,000 for solar and battery storage

• Tallington Parish Council - £14,475 to repair footpaths through Millennium Green

• Tallington Village Hall and Playing Field Association - £13,160 to replace wooden playing equipment

• Brudnell Playing Fields Management - £9,676 to replace a see-saw and swing

• St Andrews Church, Billingborough - £9,260 to restore church clock

• Frank Newborn Community Projects, Stamford - £7,000 to improve and add equipment to outside gym in Stamford recreation ground

• Uffington Parish Council - £3,420 for a new village notice board

• Stamford Diversity Group - £2,791 to stage a free concert

• Benedict Blythe Foundation, Stamford - £2,500 to meet costs of creative writing competition

• Friends of Stamford Station - £2,000 to install direction signs and new welcome sign

• Carlby Village Hall - £1,205 to replace light system

• Barholm and Stowe parish Meeting - £590 to buy a new defibrillator box

The prosperity fund provides finance to projects which deliver improvements to community buildings, green spaces, and provide funds for culture, arts, and heritage initiatives within the district.

For more information on funding and applications go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SPFgrants.

There is no fixed deadline for applications and they will be considered on a rolling basis.