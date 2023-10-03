Councillors in South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) have agreed to implement a new battery recycling scheme in a bid to increase safety following a bin lorry fire earlier this year.

The decision, discussed during the SKDC Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting earlier today (Tuesday), garnered cross-party support and was hailed as a significant step forward in local waste management and recycling efforts.

The scheme will involve collecting small bags of batteries alongside regular waste to reduce the risk of fires in refuse vehicles triggered by batteries.

Recyclable waste alight in Grantham Road, Ingoldsby.

Councillor Ben Green, whose statement was read by Ian Selby due to work commitments, passionately advocated for option D of the recommendations, involving kerbside collections, retrofitting the fleet with containers, and residents supplying their own bags.

The new scheme will cost £13,000, with £8,000 spent on retrofitting the council’s vehicles and a further £5,000 set aside for communications about battery recycling.

“This is very much less than the cost of a new refuse vehicle potentially damaged by fire,” said Coun Green in his statement.

“Let’s come together and make a low-cost progressive stride forward. Doing nothing is not an option.”

The scheme was inspired by the success of a similar initiative in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, which collects one tonne of batteries annually.

Councillor Graham Jeal said: “I welcome the cross-party support that this has generated across the chamber and that everybody has taken it positively.”

“It is real evidence that a good idea is a good idea. It is a popular and supported programme.”

Key concerns from the chamber mainly revolved around communications to local residents.

Coun Ian Selby inquired if the costs, particularly for option D, included a communications campaign, to which officers confirmed the £5,000 set aside.

The communication strategy will utilise various channels, including potential collaborations with radio stations and community groups, to ensure widespread awareness and successful implementation of the recycling programme.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan raised a pertinent query about the viability of people providing their own bags and the type of bags to be used.

Interim assistant director of operations Adrian Ash said: “Rushcliffe uses bags. In general, the types of bags used are freezer bags. We’d prefer them to be see-through so operatives can see what’s inside the bag.”

The types of batteries to be recycled were also discussed, with Councillor Emma Baker inquiring about the inclusion of vapes.

Officers confirmed that disposable vapes could be recycled under this scheme, with the batteries inside separated after collection.

Coun Charmaine Morgan expressed her support for option D but voiced concerns about the potential environmental impact of sending out thousands of plastic bags as listed under other options.

She stated: “I feel uncomfortable we might be sending out thousands of plastic bags. For me, it makes sense to start the ball rolling without doing anything like that and encouraging people to use clean packaging as part of the scheme.”

In March of this year, a refuse crew was forced to empty the flaming contents of a truck in Ingoldsby after a fire, suspected to have been sparked by a single-use vape, broke out.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the new scheme.