South Kesteven District Council is encouraging residents to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day by celebrating safely in their homes - while connecting virtually with their communities.

The council wants communities to join it in marking the milestone by raising awareness of the district’s unique contribution to the war, sharing stories, photographs, and film clips from the past and the present.

It will share ideas to inspire celebrations and home-based VE Day parties, get people cooking wartime dishes, watch amazing films, get busy with bunting and find out more about what happened in South Kesteven during the war.