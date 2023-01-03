The district council has announced it is expanding its commercial waste collection service.

South Kesteven District Council will now pick up commercial fridges and bulky waste within the service in addition to the waste disposal options, tailored to individual business needs.

The service can offer daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly collections for general waste and recycling bins across Grantham, Stamford, Deepings and Bourne area.

South Kesteven District Council's Commercial Waste team. Photo: SKDC (61639366)

Councillor Mark Whittington, cabinet member for waste services and climate change, said: “This is a service we provide to help businesses dispose of their waste in a sensible and cost-effective way. Waste disposal must be carried out by a licensed waste carrier, which is where we can help.

“The council offers a range of services including general business waste and recycling collections, as well as electrical, cooling and bulky item removal to help support local companies.

“It has been very well received by the business community and we would look forward to providing a waste disposal services for even more companies, large or small, across South Kesteven.”

Bins range from 240 litre to 1,100 litres, and SKDC can organise collections to suit individual business needs.

There is also an option for a waste bag service for companies unable to store waste or if they don't fill the bin with enough waste.

There is also no additional expense on overweight loads, bin hire or duty of care certification.

Visit https://bit.ly/BizWasteSK or call SKDC for more information.

To discuss options for an individual business or to get a full run-down of what the service offers, call either 01476 406315 or 07813 549471.